Salman Khan files lawsuit against neighbor over 'defamatory' videos

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 13, 2022, 06:01 pm 2 min read

Salman Khan's neighbor accused him of drug and human trafficking.

On Friday, Bollywood actor Salman Khan approached the Bombay High Court to file a lawsuit against his Panvel farmhouse neighbor Ketan Kakkad. The neighbor had uploaded videos of the actor accusing him of nefarious activities including drug and human trafficking. Now, Khan approached the court to file a lawsuit against his neighbor for making "defamatory" and "communally provoking" videos against him. Read on.

As per reports, Khan had previously approached his neighbor to put the matter to rest amicably.

When things didn't go as planned, he filed an appeal with a lower court in March to prevent Kakkad from posting videos about the alleged activities.

However, the sessions court refused to grant the actor relief, leading to Khan appealing against the same.

Now, Justice CV Bhadang will hear his case.

Statement Khan's lawyer called the accusations 'blithely speculative'

After the civil court rejected his plea, the actor approached the Bombay High Court with respect to his lawsuit. Khan's lawyer Ravi Kadam argued that the civil court made an error by refusing the injunction. "The videos uploaded by Kakkad are blithely speculative. They were not only defamatory, but also communally provoked the viewers against Salman Khan," Kadam stated.

Allegations Kakkad alleged Khan wanted to shut down Ganesha temple, more

"In the video, the defendant (Kakkad) compares Salman Khan to Babar and Aurangazeb (Mughal kings). He says it had taken 500 years for the Ayodhya Mandir (temple) to come up and here Salman Khan is trying to shut down a Ganesha temple," Kadam quoted in his reports. Kakkad had also accused Khan of being a member of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim's gang.

Information The matter will be next heard on August 22

Adding to the list of accusations, Kadam further pointed out that Kakkad had "alleged that Salman is running a business of drug trafficking, organ trafficking, and child trafficking from his farmhouse." On the other hand, Kakkad, through his lawyers, claimed Khan filed the lawsuit to pressurize him into giving up his land. The bench has scheduled a hearing for the matter on August 22.