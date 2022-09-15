Entertainment

Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor turn relationship advisers on 'KWK 7'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 15, 2022, 02:08 pm 2 min read

Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor were the guests for the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan.'

The latest episode of Karan Johar's celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan saw the attendance of Bollywood actors Varun Dawan and Anil Kapoor. During a segment, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actors turned into marriage gurus and answered a few questions of fans about sex and relationships. The episode also saw Johar opening up about his separation from his partner. Read on for complete details.

Context Why does this story matter?

The new segment of the talk show lets viewers call the celebrities over phone calls and get their doubts regarding relationships cleared.

While the show is known for host Johar's intimate questions to the guests, this new segment came as an unexpected twist.

And both Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor aced it with grace though the questions were about sex and intimacy.

Questions What were the questions?

The first caller asked Kapoor for tips to spice up his sex life. The Thar actor advised the caller to try using the ayurvedic medicine ashwagandha and practice lovemaking thrice a week. The caller who called Dhawan asked him for ways to get intimate with his wife while residing at a small home with relatives, to which he advised him to play romantic music.

Revelation Johar opened up about his recent breakup

Separately, Johar also opened up about his breakup during the episode. During a conversation with Dhawan, he revealed the news. Dhawan asked Johar if he had cheated on his partner, to which the latter said, "Am I cheating? I've to be in a relationship to cheat." Dhawan asked, "So you're saying that you're not in a relationship?" Johar answered, "You know I broke up."

Details When Kapoor revealed he was insecure about Jackie Shroff

Meanwhile, Kapoor recalled his initial days when he used to feel insecure about Jackie Shroff's breakthrough film with Shubhash Ghai, while he was still acting in small roles. Only after signing a project with Yash Chopra Films, he said he felt all right. When he was asked about nepotism, Kapoor said that he doesn't give it much thought and prefers concentrating on his work.