Superstar Chiranjeevi lends voice to 'Brahmastra' Telugu trailer

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 13, 2022, 03:10 pm 2 min read

'Brahmastra''s Telugu trailer has been voiced by superstar Chiranjeevi. (Photo credit: Twitter/@karanjohar)

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is leaving no stones unturned in augmenting its hype and making it a solid pan-India offering. After ace director SS Rajamouli's association with the mythological adventure drama, now, superstar Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the film's Telugu trailer. Brahmastra's teaser churned out massive buzz when it dropped last month and it will be followed by the trailer on June 15.

Brahmastra is Mukerji's magnum opus and the makers have been working on the fantasy drama since 2018.

However, it kept getting pushed repeatedly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons.

It is finally inching closer toward its release date of September 9, 2022.

The multistarrer will mark Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first onscreen appearance together and is Mukerji's third film with Kapoor.

Clip 'Brahmastra' will be a multilingual release

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the exciting update. The 32-second-long clip shows Mukerji's meeting with Chiranjeevi and provides us a sneak peek into the dubbing studio where we see the 66-year-old at work. "Team Brahmastra welcomes Chiranjeevi Garu into our world," said the clip. Brahmastra, the first part of a trilogy, will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

South connection Film marks Nagarjuna Akkineni's return to Hindi films

Brahmastra is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Rajamouli and Johar had first collaborated for the Hindi distribution of the Baahubali franchise. Now, the RRR helmer is presenting the film in South India. Moreover, last month, Kapoor received an astounding welcome in Visakhapatnam, when he reached the city for promotions. Brahmastra is also Nagarjuna Akkineni's comeback to Hindi cinema after 16 years.

Aspirations 'Brahmastra' is a part of 'Astraverse'

With Brahmastra, Mukerji is aspiring to weave Astraverse, India's maiden cinematic universe, with its roots steeped in Indian culture and mythology. In an earlier interview, he had labeled himself a "fanboy of Western fantasy fiction" and mentioned that Astraverse was his "Star Wars idea." Apart from Kapoor and Bhatt, the film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia.