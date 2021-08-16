Is KJo's new patriotic movie about freedom fighter Usha Mehta?

Karan Johar to back a new patriotic movie

Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar is currently flying high on the success of Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah. However, this isn't the only patriotic movie backed by Dharma Productions in the last five years. They have strategically released Raazi in 2018, Kesari in 2019, and Gunjan Saxena last year. Now, KJo will produce another such flick based on the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

Who was Usha Mehta?

According to Pinkvilla, a source informed that the makers have been working on the script on Mehta's biopic "for a while now." "[She] ran an underground pirate radio called Congress Radio during the Quit India Movement and gave tough time to the British Government. Post-Independence, she was conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of India," the source explained who Mehta was.

The script has been inspired by a play, 'Khar Khar'

While Johar's banner is backing the project, Kannan Iyer (Ek Thi Daayan) will direct it. He is also co-writing the script, alongside Darab Farooqui. Reportedly, the movie is going to be based on a play, titled Khar Khar, which is penned by Pritesh Sodha and Amatya Goradia. This script has apparently bagged Best Script and Best Director Award at IPTA Mumbai's Inter-collegiate drama competition.

Top A-list actress is going to star in the film

Under Dharma Productions, it is obvious that a star kid or a popular actor will play the lead. As casting and pre-production of Mehta's biopic have begun, the source told Pinkvilla, "This one is in the space of Raazi, with ample thrills and drama, and a top A-list actress is expected to come on board to play the titular role." Official announcement is awaited.

Johar to produce 'The Untold Story of C. Sankaran Nair'

In June, Johar had announced that his banner was going to produce a biopic on lawyer-activist C Sankaran Nair, who fought to uncover Jallianwala Bagh Massacre's truth. Right now, the filmmaker is busy with his next directorial — Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This romantic drama will star Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

