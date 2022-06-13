Entertainment

Aditya Seal's 'Rocket Gang' books new release date

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 13, 2022, 02:50 pm 2 min read

Aditya Seal-Nikita Dutta's 'Rocket Gang' will release on November 11. (Photo credit: Twitter/@BoscoMartis)

Aditya Seal-Nikita Dutta starrer Rocket Gang has booked a new release date! The film, which will mark Bollywood choreographer Bosco Martis' (of Bosco-Caesar fame) directorial debut, will hit theaters on November 11. It finished shooting in July 2021 and was initially slated to release on May 6 but things got delayed. The film is a fantasy drama and is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bosco Martis is a well-known, established choreographer and has spearheaded the dance departments of several popular films such as Gunday, Raees, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Previously, we have seen other choreographers turn into directors too, such as Remo D'Souza and Prabhudeva.

Hence, it will be interesting to see if Martis will be able to make a similarly seamless transition from choreography to direction.

Teaser 'Naachoge toh bachoge' is the fantasy-drama's tagline

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the 35-second-long announcement teaser. The aesthetically-pleasing teaser—that immediately informs you of its fantasy genre—is soaked in heavy shades of blue and purple. With a gigantic mansion called Wonder Villa and sparkling fireworks in the backdrop, we see a bus dominate the foreground. A fast-paced beat plays as the tagline appears: Naachoge toh bachoge [only dancing can save you].

Twitter Post Take a look at the aesthetic teaser here

Quote 'Rocket Gang' will feature former 'Dance India Dance' contestants

Martis had previously dubbed Rocket Gang a "special" film. "Everyone has put in a lot of hard work and love into the making of this film and we are excited to finally show you the film soon," the Senorita choreographer had said. The cynosure of the drama will be ex-contestants from the dance reality show Dance India Dance (DID), which Martis judged in 2019.

Information The film will feature the 'DID' set, too

Reportedly, the film has primarily been shot across Mumbai and Konkan, and the locations are pivotal to the core plot. Bollywood Hungama quoted a source, "The entire film is brimming with the energies of these two cities. Bosco Martis has beautifully captured their beats." The film's narrative will further be heightened with the DID set, which will lend the movie a distinctively authentic feel.