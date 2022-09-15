Entertainment

'You' to 'Stranger Things': Netflix TUDUM trailer promises intriguing announcements

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 15, 2022, 01:28 pm 3 min read

Netflix's fan event TUDUM will take place on September 24.

Netflix came bearing gifts for fans on September 14 (Wednesday) and revealed the trailer of the highly-anticipated fan event TUDUM. The trailer featured actors like Jamie Dornan, Park Eun-bin, and Alia Bhatt. The clip teased a slate of upcoming shows and movies that will make their way to the streamer soon. The fan event will take place on September 24 this year.

TUDUM gets its name from the sound made by the Netflix icon when viewers start watching a title.

Owing to the worldwide popularity of the OTT giant, last year, the event reportedly garnered 25M views globally and was streamed in 29 different languages.

The fan event features trailers, updates, images, behind-the-scenes, and a lot of other exciting information that keeps titles' buzz alive.

International actors Clip featured the likes of Henry Cavill, Sadie Sink

The clip featured the who's who of international showbiz, including actors such as Henry Cavill (The Witcher), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton), and Sadie Sink and Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things). The clip promised big reveals from the aforementioned shows, as well as Lupin, Manifest, The Crown, Elite, Class, Emily in Paris, and also some more surprises!

Indian actors Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav made an appearance, too!

A few Indian actors also made an appearance in the trailer. Bhatt, who is debuting in Hollywood with Heart of Stone, was seen alongside her co-star Dornan. Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav were also seen. Notably, Rao's film Monica, O My Darling will hit the streamer soon, while Gourav and Rao have also teamed up for Raj & DK's Guns & Gulaabs.

Film announcements Expect announcements from 'Extraction 2,' 'Enola Holmes 2,' 'Khufiya'

The TUDUM event will drop surprises and revelations from an intriguing slate of upcoming films. These include Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes 2, Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2, Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, and Paul Feig's The School for Good and Evil. Indian titles include Amar Kaushik's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya, among other films.

Series announcements Upcoming seasons: 'Never Have I Ever,' 'You,' 'Dead to Me'

Netflix has an interesting slate of series lined up for the coming months. These include the fourth season of Penn Badgley starrer You, the second season of fantasy drama Shadow and Bone, Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy, Money Heist's spinoff Berlin, and Season 3 of thriller drama Dead to Me. The lineup also includes Vikings: Valhalla and Never Have I Ever, among others.