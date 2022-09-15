Entertainment

Ayan Mukerji finally reacts to criticism over 'Brahmastra' dialogues

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 15, 2022, 12:24 pm 2 min read

Ayan Mukerji has finally reacted to the criticism over dialogues in 'Brahmastra.'

Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva finally premiered last week. It is embellished with a star-studded ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. It opened to largely polarizing reviews, and while it was praised immensely for its awe-inspiring VFX, it drew a lot of flak for its immature dialogues. Now, Mukerji has finally reacted to this criticism.

Context Why does this story matter?

While several critics praised Mukerji's vision and the actors' performances, everyone agreed on one aspect: the dialogues were below par and didn't sync with the movie's tone.

In a lot of scenes, they also seemed to resemble Mumbai's tapori style, even during serious, life-altering conversations.

The dialogues have been penned by Hussain Dalal (Kalank, Saaho, 2 States, Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dhindora).

Clarification 'It may have sounded better on paper,' said Mukerji

While speaking to Indian Express, Mukerji wondered whether selected parts felt awkward or the entire movie. He said, "I thought this would give the film a soul. That the greatest energy comes from within you and the greatest form of energy is when you are in a state of love. It may have sounded better on paper than it came across to certain people."

Comparison Mukerji recalled the initial flak received by 'Kesariya'

Mukerji went on to cite an example from the raging chartbuster Kesariya, which, upon release, was subjected to immense scrutiny on social media. Back then, several netizens opined that "Love Storiyaan" sounded forced and blemished the "year's love anthem." He said, "The song continued to be a blockbuster, and nobody talks about it today. So, point noted. But India has a diverse audience."

Collections Meanwhile, the film has set box office ablaze

The film, reportedly mounted on an Rs. 410cr budget, is off to a stupendous start. Per reports, it has breached the Rs. 150cr nett and Rs. 250cr gross mark worldwide and is likely to pick up during the upcoming weekend. Mukerji recently disclosed that Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev is targeting a December 2025 release. It'll be the second installment of a planned Astraverse trilogy.

