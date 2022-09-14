Entertainment

Alia's Isha is Jal Astra? We analyze latest 'Brahmastra' fan-theory

Alia's Isha is Jal Astra? We analyze latest 'Brahmastra' fan-theory

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Sep 14, 2022, 07:47 pm 2 min read

Is Isha Jal Astra in reality? We find out.

Opening to massive box office numbers, Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva has effectively ended Bollywood's slump in 2022. With more and more people flocking the theaters, new and interesting fan theories have been coming up daily. And the latest raging fan theory suggests not any new entrant but Isha (played by Alia Bhatt) is Jal Astra. Does this claim stand? Let's analyze.

Context Why does this story matter?

The story followed Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor), who is part of Brahmansh, a secret society responsible for the different Astras over generations.

Apart from fighting evil, the narrative focused on Shiva aka the Agni Astra's love story with Isha.

Despite being a central character, Isha lacked much substance. So, Isha being Jal Astra would mean a potential chance for her to shine in the franchise.

Root Internet sleuths have confirmed Isha's alternate identity through a ring

Amid social media's hue and cry over wasting Bhatt's acting talent in Brahmastra by reducing her to a damsel in distress, some sharp-eyed netizens noticed an intriguing link. Apparently, in one of the scenes, Isha dons the same ring that later gets spotted on the fingers of Jal Astra (whose face wasn't shown). Adding two plus two, fans are convinced about Isha's secret identity.

Instagram Post Check out the two scenes in question here

Instagram post A post shared by instantbollywood on September 14, 2022 at 7:11 pm IST

Spoiler alert Earlier, viewers were convinced Deepika Padukone was Jal Astra

The latest theory contradicts earlier speculations where fans were convinced they saw Deepika Padukone as Jal Astra in the trailer. Also, after watching the movie, some viewers said it was Padukone playing Shiva's mother, Amrita, who is Jal Astra. As the next movie Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev will focus on Shiva's father Dev and probably Amrita, it was believed makers had teased Padukone's character.

Information Nothing is concrete for now, of course

While theories abound, the truth of the matter is that neither Dev nor Amrita have been finalized by director Ayan Mukerji. The names of Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, and Padukone have been doing the rounds for these roles. Mukerji said he's planning to release the second film of the trilogy by 2025 end, so until then, we can only speculate.