Gauri Khan turns show host, to design Bollywood celebrities' interiors

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 14, 2022, 07:45 pm 2 min read

The show will be aired on Mirchi's YouTube channel on September 16.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday shared a promo video of his wife and interior designer Gauri Khan's upcoming show Dream Homes With Gauri Khan. The six-episode show will have the designer walking the viewers through journeys of space makeover of some of the A-listers from the B-town. The first episode will be dropped on Mirchi Plus's YouTube channel on Friday (September 16).

Context Why does this story matter?

Apart from bringing the latest home décor trends on screens for viewers to take cues from, the show will also give us a sneak peek of the revamping process of the top Bollywood celebrities.

We will get to watch the home interior revamp of celebrities including the likes of Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kabir Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Malaika Arora.

Video What does the promo video show?

In the video shared by King Khan, Gauri Khan makes a stylish entry, talking about being a designer. "The thing they don't tell you about being a designer is that it's not a job. It's a lifestyle," she says. She later introduces the celebrities whose spaces she will be designing as a part of the show and interacts with them to understand their needs.

Observation Teaser gives glimpses of the revamping process

The video shows Farah Khan telling Gauri to make the space stand out from the rest of the house, while Arora tells she wants her clutter to be cleared to surprise her son. After interacting with them, she surprises the actors with the finished products. Sharing it, the Zero star wrote, "#DreamHomesWithGauriKhan. Coming soon on @mirchiplus App & YouTube Channel from 16th September 2022."

Instagram Post Watch the video here

Quote Gauri Khan explained how the project shaped up

Talking about her debut show as a host, the founder of Gauri Khan Designs said, "Designing and bringing ideas to life has been a lifelong passion. So, when Mirchi approached me with the concept of Dream Homes, I was very excited." "I will be turning host for the first time which is something new to me. I am looking forward to it," she said.