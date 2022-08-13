Entertainment

Ranveer Singh summoned by Chembur Police in nude photo case

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 13, 2022, 01:51 pm 3 min read

Actor Ranveer Singh has been summoned by the Chembur Police for questioning over the nude photoshoot controversy.

The brouhaha surrounding Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot refuses to die down. The actor—who broke the internet after baring it all for Paper magazine—has been attacked for "indecency" and birthed heated debates on national television over his "freedom of expression." Now, the controversy has taken a step further and Singh has been summoned by the Chembur Police to record his statement later this month.

Reportedly, the Band Baaja Baaraat actor has been summoned by the police on August 22 to "join the investigation," where he will be questioned over the viral photos. The case was filed on the complaint raised by a Mumbai-based NGO that accused Singh of "hurting the sentiments of women in general and insulting their modesty by posting nude photographs on social media platforms."

The FIR against the actor has been filed under various IPC sections. These include 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult women's modesty), 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), and various provisions of the Information Technology Act.

In 1972, in a move ahead of his time, pop icon Burt Reynolds stripped naked for Cosmopolitan magazine. Singh's photo shoot was a tribute to Reynolds. While speaking to Paper, Singh said, "It's easy for me to be physically naked, but in some performances, I've been damn f****** naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don't give a s**t."

The Ram Leela actor may have raised eyebrows and ignited a controversy, but he has also found support from both his fans and colleagues. Alia Bhatt, for instance, said, "I don't like anything negative said about my favorite Ranveer Singh." Vidya Balan, too, defended him. "First time a man has done such a thing. Let us also have some fun," said the Paa actor.

The 37-year-old was last seen in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar. However, the film couldn't light up the box office. He'll next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus (December 23, 2022), based on William Shakespeare's play A Comedy of Errors. Next year, Singh will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, his first with Johar and second with Bhatt.