BTS overtakes Justin Bieber to become YouTube's most viewed artist

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 13, 2022, 01:25 pm 2 min read

K-pop band BTS has marked another milestone!

K-pop band BTS is making history! As of Saturday, BTS earned themselves the title of the most viewed artist in the history of YouTube. The band surpassed singer Justin Bieber who previously enjoyed the title and other artists like Ed Sheeran, Shakira, and Bad Bunny to name a few. This has marked yet another milestone for the band as well as their fans, ARMYs.

Context Why does this story matter?

BTS band members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have a huge fan following who proudly call themselves the ARMYs.

Ever since the K-pop band's inception on June 13, 2013, the septet has always churned out quality content for their dedicated fans through their various channels.

The band is famous for global hit tracks like Butter, Dynamite, and My Universe featuring Coldplay.

Statistics BTS clocked in 26.7B views across their YouTube channels

According to reports, BTS became the most viewed artist in YouTube's history after they amassed more than 26.7B views across all their official channels on the platform. The count included all the music videos and dance practice videos uploaded by them. The Baby singer, who previously held the title, is only a few views shy now, followed by Ed Sheeran who has 26.1B views.

.@BTS_twt becomes the most viewed artist on YouTube, with over 26.7 billion views across official channels! pic.twitter.com/R6nWyAJNLc — BTS Charts Translations⁷ (@charts_k) August 12, 2022

Information The list includes Shakira, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, others

YouTube's list of most-viewed artists further includes singer and Bullet Train actor Bunny, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Shakira, Ozuna, Eminem, and Ariana Grande who stands at No. 10 with over 20B views. To note, the Korean band's most viewed videos include their music videos like Boy With Luv, Dynamite, and DNA, which have all recorded more than 1.4B views.

Post Meanwhile, Jungkook is trending on Twitter globally for this reason

In other news, BTS's "Golden Maknae" Jungkook dropped a photo of himself from his newest photo-folio project—Me, Myself, and Jungkook. The swoon-worthy photograph showed Jungkook sporting blood-red eyes and lips, giving off vampire-esque vibes. Shortly after he released the photo with its cryptic caption on his social media handles, the hashtag #Vampire reportedly hit the top trending topics on Twitter across the globe.

