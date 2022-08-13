Entertainment

#IndependenceDaySpecial: Goosebumps-inducing Tamil films to watch from 'Indian' to 'Rocketry'

Take a look at the Tamil films to watch this I-Day.

India will celebrate its 75 years of independence this year. Though we are pumped up about the special day, a little nudge to amp up our patriotic adrenaline rush will always help. On that note, there is a number of Tamil films that one can watch during Independence Day week to make it even more special. Take a look at five such Tamil movies.

#1 'Indian'

Directed by Shankar, Indian starred Kamal Haasan and Sukanya in the lead roles. The film realistically narrates the struggles that Indians faced before freedom and how corruption in the country demolishes all their efforts post-independence. Its sequel is on the cards with Haasan and Shankar on board. Indian is available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video with a Lionsgate Play add-on subscription.

#2 'Hey Ram'

Another product of Haasan, Hey Ram is directed by Ulaga Naayagan himself. The evergreen movie is a fictional period drama revolving around the life of a vengeful disillusioned man, who wants to murder Mahatma Gandhi after communal violence claims the life of his wife. Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji played pivotal roles in the film. It's available on Amazon Prime Video.

#3 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biographical drama narrating the details of rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO official. He was falsely accused of treason and the film shows all the hurdles that he went through to prove his innocence. Starring Madhavan as Narayanan, the film has Simran as the leading lady, with Suriya playing an extended cameo role.

#4 'Bombay'

Mani Ratnam's Bombay starring Arvind Swami and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles is the story of an R&AW agent, who gets abducted by terrorists in Kashmir. How his wife fights from pillar to post to free her husband makes up for the rest of the story. Besides patriotism, the film is high on romantic aspects as well. It's available on Amazon Prime Video.

#5 'Veerapandiya Kattabomman'

Late veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan's yesteryear movie Veerapandiya Kattabomman is a biographical drama, based on the life of an 18th Century king from Tamil Nadu. Full of fierce dialogues and goosebumps-inducing moments, the film shows the Pandiya king's battle against the British after he refused to accept the sovereignty of the British East India Company. The full movie is available on YouTube.