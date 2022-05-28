India

Clean chit to Aryan: Centre orders probe against Wankhede

Clean chit to Aryan: Centre orders probe against Wankhede

Written by Abhishek Hari May 28, 2022, 01:32 pm 3 min read

Anti-narcotics officer Sameer Wankhede faces action for allegedly submitting a fake caste certificate and "shoddy investigation" into the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the concerned authorities to launch an investigation against ex-Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede for the "shoddy investigation" during the drugs-on-cruise case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was arrested last year. Action has also been sought in relation to his forged caste certificate. Aryan got clean chit in the case on Friday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Wankhede was the NCB's Mumbai director at the time, and he oversaw the initial investigation following an anti-drug raid on a cruise ship.

The NCB arrested Aryan in the case on October 3, 2021.

On October 28, he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, which rejected NCB's arguments and stated that such serious allegations cannot be made solely based on WhatsApp messages.

Fact Who shall take action action against Sameer Wankhede?

Wankhede is a revenue officer with the Indian Revenue Service, and the ministry of finance is the nodal agency for disciplinary action against him. Notably, on November 6 last year, Wankhede was removed from the investigation, and the case was transferred from Mumbai to a Delhi-based SIT led by SK Singh, NCB's deputy director-general.

Background All about Wankhede's fake certificate case and Khan's clean chit

After Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik claimed Wankhede used forged documents to get a government job, the NCB officer presented what he claimed were his original caste papers to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes in November. Meanwhile, the 6,000-page charge sheet released by the NCB on Friday, which names 14 accused, doesn't include Aryan Khan's name due to a lack of evidence against him.

Quote Malik tweets: Will NCB take action against Sameer Wankhede?

"Now that Aryan Khan and 5 others get a clean chit. Will NCB take action against Sameer Wankhede his team and the private army? Or will it shield the culprits?" Malik's office tweeted after Khan was cleared in the case.

Reason What was 'shoddy' in Wankhede's investigation?

Irregularities in Wankhede's investigation after the drugs raid included the search operation not being videotaped, and there were lapses in analyzing the contents of Khan's phone because the chats don't link him to the case. Another serious blunder was the grouping of all the suspects and charging everyone with the same charges even though no drugs were found on Khan.

Details Further details of probe irregularities

Other irregularities in the case include no medical tests to prove drug consumption, and one witness even became hostile, informing the special investigation team that he was forced to sign on blank papers, according to sources. Meanwhile, two additional witnesses also reportedly told the investigators that they were not present at the time of the NCB raid.