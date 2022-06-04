Entertainment

SRK, Atlee's 'Jawan': Fans point out striking similarities to 'Darkman'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 04, 2022, 06:13 pm 2 min read

'Jawan' directed by Atlee will hit the screens on June 2, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan gave an unexpected pleasant surprise to his fans on Friday by unveiling a teaser and his first look from his upcoming film Jawan, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee. However, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed how similar SRK's look is to the three-decade-old Hollywood film Darkman. Fans even shared photo collages of SRK and Liam Neeson from Darkman while pointing out the similarities.

In the past, films of Atlee have often faced the wrath of viewers for taking inspiration and ideas from various other movies.

For example, similarities between his most recent directorial Bigil and the Hollywood film Pele were also pointed out by the fans.

And, a scene from his film Mersal also faced fans' criticism for taking "inspiration" from the South Korean series Good Doctor.

Coming back to Jawan, the first look shows SRK's face wrapped in bandages. In the 1990 film, too, Neeson wraps himself in bandages to hide his burnt skin. Though Jawan's plot has not been revealed, fans have jumped the gun and are speculating that its story would be similar to Darkman. Let's wait and watch to find out what the story will be.

To recall, Darkman was among Neeson's first solo hit movies. And, the film has aged like a fine wine as the Sam Raimi directorial has garnered a cult following over the years. Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Nayanthara has been roped in to play opposite SRK in Jawan. However, there is no official confirmation regarding her role in the film.

Jawan is King Khan's third big film announcement in the last six months after Pathaan and Dunki. It was earlier reported he will be playing a spy in Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Moreover, Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani is touted to be an immigration drama. Taapsee Pannu will be sharing screen space with Khan for the first time in this film.