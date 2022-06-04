Entertainment

How are 'Vikram', 'Samrat Prithviraj', 'Major' performing at box office?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 04, 2022, 04:39 pm 2 min read

'Vikram', 'Major' and 'Samrat Prithviraj' hit the big screens on June 3.

It's raining new movie releases in India. On Friday (June 3), three highly anticipated films in various languages, namely Vikram (Tamil), Samrat Prithviraj (Hindi), and Major (multilingual), hit the big screens after a long wait. But how are these films performing? Let's take a look at the Day 1 domestic box office collections of these three films that were released on the same day.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead, marks the actor's comeback to the big screens after four years.

Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj was released after several controversies and the film's title was also changed because of one such controversy.

On the other hand, Adivi Sesh's Major hit the big screens after a long wait.

So, all three films are significant for various reasons.

#1 'Vikram' is setting the box office on fire

Lokesh Kanagaraj-helmed Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in major roles. Reportedly, the film is the third-highest opener at Tamil Nadu's box office window in 2022. Vikram minted Rs. 34cr on its first day. While Rs. 30cr was collected from Tamil Nadu theaters, collections from other states accounted for the rest. It is expected to join the Rs. 100cr club soon.

#2 'Major' having good run despite stiff competition

Major features Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles. The early estimates suggest it reportedly earned Rs. 7cr (all languages) in India on Day 1. It is a pretty fair number considering the biggies that it had locked horns with. The biographical drama is based on Major Sundeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel attack in 2008.

#3 Will 'Samrat Prithviraj' turn out to be another Bollywood dud?

Meanwhile, historical drama Samrat Prithviraj's estimated collections on its opening day are around Rs. 11cr. Going by this, it looks like the film also won't be able to save Bollywood from the number of box office duds released this year. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj marked the Bollywood debut of Manushi Chhillar. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood also played key roles in it.