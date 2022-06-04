Entertainment

Rupankar Bagchi trolled again after publicly apologizing to KK's family

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 04, 2022, 04:02 pm 3 min read

Rupankar Bagchi has once again been trolled for reading his apology from a piece of paper.

It looks like Bengali singer Rupankar Bagchi is going to be mired in the throes of controversy for a while. After being slammed on social media for passing "controversial" remarks on KK—hours before the latter's demise—he's again drawing netizens' wrath as he issued a public apology. He reportedly read out the apology from a paper and is being lambasted for acting "insensitive" yet again.

Bagchi first drew immense flak after posting a Facebook video on Tuesday evening.

A few hours later, Bollywood singer KK passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest after performing at a live concert in Kolkata.

Social media was quick to school Bagchi, saying that "he had cursed KK," "disrespected his art," and was "utterly shameless."

Apology 'I have no grudge against KK,' said Bagchi

While speaking to media persons on Friday, Bagchi expressed his regret and dismay over the controversy. The National Film Awardee also mentioned that he has taken the disputed Facebook video down. Bagchi, accompanied by his wife Chaitali Lahiri, clarified he harbored no grudge against the Pal singe, adding that his fault was not being able to express himself correctly in the infamous video.

Backlash Reading apology from piece of paper backfired

Bagchi may have taken the public apology route, but it didn't fare well for him and left KK's fans fuming. He read pre-written words from a piece of paper, leading the iconic singer's admirers to believe his statement was nothing more than a formality. Several people took to social media and wrote off his apology, stating that it was merely a "scripted drama."

Outrage KK fans are in no mood to forgive Bagchi

Soon after the media interaction, netizens demanded Bagchi's boycott. Bakery brand Mio Amore, for which Bagchi sang a jingle, has also "disapproved" of his remarks. A Twitter user wrote, "I was a fan of Bagchi, but no more," while another tweeted, "He is lacking gray matter under his skull." His Instagram comments section, too, is teeming with backlash, while #BoycottRupankarBagchi is trending on Twitter.

Looking back 'You all are speaking about KK...who is K man?'

In the controversial video, a visibly frustrated Bagchi blasted audiences saying, "Why don't you feel the same way about us? You all are speaking about KK...who is K man? (sic)." Although he initially called KK "wonderful," he went on to say the support commanded by the Aashayein singer "disappointed" him. He could also be seen asking for encouragement for regional Bengali singers instead.