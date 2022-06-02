Entertainment

Happy birthday Ilaiyaraaja, Mani Ratnam: 5 magical collaborations of duo

Happy birthday Ilaiyaraaja, Mani Ratnam: 5 magical collaborations of duo

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 02, 2022, 12:19 pm 3 min read

On birthday of ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, here are five of their best collaborations.

Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam and legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja collaborated on ten films and gave us masterpieces that will remain carved in South Indian cinema's history forever. Surely, our hearts broke when their golden partnership broke. But if you still hum Oho Megam Vandhadho whenever it rains, join us in discussing the top five creations of the duo on the occasion of their birthday.

#1 'Thalapathi' (1991)

The star-studded movie Thalapathi featured Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Aravind Swamy, and Shobana. However, the film wasn't all about stardom. Sure, it had Rajini's style, Mammukka's majestic presence, and the drool-worthy Swamy. But Ratnam's direction and the splendid music composition by Ilaiyaraaja kept us invested. For example, the peppy number Rakkamma or the soulful melody Chinna Thayaval have fans even today.

Personal Special mention: The film's magical BGM

Apart from the songs, the background music in Thalapathi has a separate set of fans. Be it the track that plays whenever Rajini and Shobana's characters meet, or the background music for Rajini and Srividya's characters—if played, there wouldn't be a dry eye.

#2 'Anjali' (1990)

The next collaboration of the duo on the list is Anjali. The film's story revolved around a family that learns to behave around an intellectually disabled child in their home, as she teaches them patience and acceptance. And the songs squeeze all your emotions right from your eyes. I mean, doesn't the very thought of the song Anjali Anjali give you goosebumps?

#3 'Gitanjali' (1989)

Akkineni Nagarjuna-led Gitanjali left the writer wondering, which aspect of the movie was the best? Take, for example, the song Om Namaha. The song starts with a rhythm that mimics heartbeats and it grows on you instantly. On the other hand, the majority of the visuals have the lead actors sharing an intimate kiss. Listen and watch the offering together to experience the magic.

#4 'Mouna Ragam' (1996)

Undeniably, it was Revathi and her radiant eyes that created the magic in Mouna Ragam. But Ilaiyaraaja's music and Ratnam's direction joined the brilliant actor in giving life to the character. When you watch the film, the writer sincerely hopes that you don't miss how the sexual tension between Revathi and Mohan's characters is narrated through a piece of intense music in the background.

#5 'Nayakan' (1987)

If you are a fan of Tamil cinema, the tune of the song Thenpandi Cheemayile is probably playing in your head as you read the title Nayakan. Such is the power of the maestro's music. And the iconic scene where Kamal Haasan breaks down, unable to answer a little boy's question of whether he is a good or bad person, remains unbeaten even today.