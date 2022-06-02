Entertainment

Vijay Babu returns to India: Actor's questioning to continue today

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 02, 2022, 11:08 am 2 min read

A female actor had accused Vijay Babu of sexual harassment and exploitation.

Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, who has been accused in a sexual harassment case, landed in Kerala on Wednesday. He has been wanted by the Kerala Police for weeks as he had absconded to Dubai when the case was filed in April. On Wednesday, the actor appeared before the police for questioning. Reportedly, the interrogation will continue Thursday. Trigger warning: Mention of sexual assault.

Context Why does this story matter?

A female actor accused the actor and producer on two accounts—sexual assault and revealing the victim's name on social media.

And it was reported last week that a Red Corner Notice would be issued against Babu if he does not appear before the cops for investigation.

Now, the accused has landed in India and appeared before the police.

Quote Babu addressed the media from Kochi Airport

Coming back to Babu's arrival, he landed in Kochi on Wednesday after being away from the country for about 39 days. He addressed the media from the airport. He said, "I completely believe in the court. And I will fully cooperate with the police. I am sure the truth will come out." He also thanked the people who stood by him.

Details Babu has acquired anticipatory bail till Thursday

Babu appeared before the Ernakulam South Police Station for questioning in the case. Reportedly, the questioning went on for 10 hours. Notably, he came back only after acquiring anticipatory bail till Thursday (June 2). So, he cannot be arrested by the police till then. Before this, the actor had also acquired anticipatory bail till May 3 from the Kerala High Court.

History A recap on what happened in the case so far

A Malayalam actor had anonymously accused Babu of sexual exploitation and assault. She lodged a police complaint on April 22, alleging Babu had tortured and raped her at his apartment on the pretext of offering opportunities in the film industry. Later, he was also accused of revealing the alleged victim's name during one of his live sessions on social media.