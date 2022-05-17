Entertainment

5 reasons why we believe 'Vikram' could be 'Kaithi's spin-off

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 17, 2022, 12:31 pm 3 min read

'Vikram' is gearing up for release on June 3

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil film Vikram was launched on Sunday following an elaborate ceremony. And ever since its release, fans have been going berserk on Twitter with their own theories to believe that the film has its connection with director Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous film Kaithi. We too have five reasons to believe that the films are from the same universe. Let's discuss.

#1 Both films deal with underworld gang of drug dealers

Karthi's Dilli in Kaithi fought a gang and captured their drug haul. It depicted a prisoner Adaikalam (Harish Uthaman), whose backstory was not revealed. All we were told was that he has a past with Dilli. With Vikram's trailer, it's revealed that this film will also revolve around an underworld gang as Vijay Sethupathi speaks of "stuff" that he wants to get hold of.

#2 Both films have sentiments related to children

Though Kaithi is an actioner, it was high on emotional aspects as well. Karthi played a father and a former convict trying to reconnect with his long-lost child. In Vikram, we get a glimpse of a small boy amidst all the chaotic stunt sequences. Toward the end, Kamal Haasan yells "Vikram" and it looks like he is trying to find someone who is lost.

#3 Symbols, scenes, tone of the movies are similar

A plate of biriyani is shown in Vikram's trailer. As fans know, the scene where Dilli eats biriyani in Kaithi is iconic. Interestingly, the Scorpion logo in a gunny bag carried by one of the men in Vikram is the same as the logo we saw in Kaithi. The color tone of both the movies is brown and even the action sequences bear similarities.

#4 Narain's role in 'Vikram' seems to have connections with 'Kaithi'

In Vikram's trailer, we see actor Narain being handcuffed and interrogated. He says, "One man's revolution is another man's terrorism." In Kaithi, he played police officer Bejoy whose life got intertwined with Dilli. Though it's unclear what role Narain has in Vikram, he could, once again, play a cop. Is he being interrogated for his acts in Kaithi? Only time will tell.

#5 Action sequence happening in jail seems similar

A short glimpse of an action sequence happening in what looks like a prison is shown in the trailer of Vikram. The climactic action sequence of Kaithi happens in prison when Dilli tries to save a group of college students and rescue a load of drugs seized by the cops. There seems to be a connection between these two stunt sequences as well.