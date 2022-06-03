Entertainment

'Vikram': Amitabh Bachchan was initial choice to play Suriya's cameo

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Jun 03, 2022, 11:06 am 3 min read

'Vikram' hit theaters on Friday.

As fans across the world will be thronging theaters to witness Kamal Haasan's Tamil film Vikram on Friday, we have some interesting trivia about the film's casting. It is well known that Kollywood actor Suriya will make a cameo appearance in Vikram. However, the team initially thought of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the role. But why didn't it materialize? Let's find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bachchan and Haasan have collaborated in the past for Hindi films like Geraftaar and Khabardar.

But Bachchan has never appeared in Tamil films.

So, his starring in Vikram would have been a huge treat for his fans in Tamil Nadu.

Unfortunately, it did not happen.

And, it looks like we might have to wait longer to see him debut in Tamil cinema.

Interview Bachchan wasn't 'unwilling' to do regional films. But...

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Haasan said they had considered Bachchan first but the part was quite small and hence they approached Suriya. Although he didn't approach Big B this time, Haasan revealed he has often asked Bachchan to act regionally. But that has not happened. According to Haasan, it wasn't because Bachchan was "unwilling" but because he was "worried about the number of dialogs."

Speculation Language barrier might have stopped Big B from doing 'Vikram'

"[Bachchan] said 'I always understood my lines and spoke, I don't know how you do it but this is how I do it. So, can I speak in Hindi, and then you'll dub it?' No, I want you to speak Tamil. He said, "Let me think about it,'" recalled Haasan. This apprehension might have stopped the megastar from participating in Vikram too, suggested Haasan.

Information Bachchan's Tamil-Hindi bilingual film 'Uyarndha Manithan' to be revived?

A report surfaced in February, stating that the makers of Uyarndha Manithan are planning to revive the film, which would mark the Tamil debut of Bachchan. Directed by Tamilvanan, the film was announced back in 2018 and it also starred SJ Suryah. Despite beginning the shoot in 2019, things had gotten stalled due to production issues. The film was to be a Tamil-Hindi release.

Focus Meanwhile, get ready for gangster drama 'Vikram'

Meanwhile, Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, hit the marquee on Friday. Touted to be a gangster drama, the film has an ensemble of stars including Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The film marks the come-back of Haasan after more than three years. He was last seen in the 2018 film Vishwaroopam 2. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for this.