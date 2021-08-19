'KBC 13': Audience poll returns; show undergoes major format changes

Amitabh Bachchan to host 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 13 from August 23

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is set to return as a host on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 (KBC 13) on August 23. This year's theme is Jawaab Aap Hi Ho (You are the only answer) and it will offer "Gyan, dhan and sammaan." Also, the audience will be back on the show, thus, the Audience Poll and a modified Fastest Finger First will return.

This season's format have included previous three lifelines

This time, the process to select contestants for the "hotseat" has been titled, Fastest Finger First — Triple Test. Instead of chronological order, the participants now will have to answer three (with four options) general knowledge questions in the shortest time. And, the other three lifelines —50:50, Flip The Question, Ask The Expert — will continue to be a part of this season's format.

Sr. Bachchan explains 'Fastest Finger First Triple Test' here

Makers have added spunk with 'virtual ceilings' and LED floors

Further changes include the game timer, which has been named "Dhuk-Dhuk ji." Also, every Friday, the show will be called Shaandaar Shukravaar, where celebrity guests will be invited to play for a social cause. The final change is the appearance and looks of the show. Reportedly, "gameplay graphics," LED floor and "virtual ceilings" are being added to make the game show look more appealing.

'I am happy that the studio audience is back': Bachchan

Big B expressed his excitement to be back on the show, and he revealed how much he missed the live audience in the last season. "I for one truly missed them and their energy... it's infectious! I am happy that the studio audience is back this season with a newfound vigor and so is the lifeline - Audience Poll," he said in a statement.

The game can be played online as well

The makers have also created an online version for those who are willing to play from home. Titled KBC Play Along, it can be played live on SonyLIV. Apart from winning exciting prizes, the top scorer will get an opportunity to have a face-to-face game with Big B in the season's last week. KBC 13 will air on Monday-Friday (9 pm) on Sony TV.