No Strings Attached, released in 2011, mirrored the concept of sex without emotion, even though the characters fall for each other toward the end. However, (for me) Natalie Portman didn't really suit the bland premise of the film. Her character, Emma, was thinly drawn and needed a more detailed description. Let's look into five such movies where the actors didn't fit in the character.

#1

Robert Downey Jr. as Sherlock in 'Sherlock Holmes'

For me, Benedict Cumberbatch is the ideal match of Sherlock's character, a fictional detective with a tall lean persona, who is excellent at using logic and solving crimes. Lagging behind in that benchmark, Robert Downey Jr. in Sherlock Holmes was all about his stardom, rather than the sleuth's spirit. Critics noted that the director's approach was to make "a cool movie about cool guys."

#2

Anne Hathaway as Emma Morley in 'One Day'

Lone Scherfig's directorial One Day is based on the David Nicholls' novel by the same name. For ones who have read the novel, Emma Morley is described as a girl with less beauty and more freckles. But, the movie reflects the opposite; Anne Hathaway's flawless look and Yorkshire accent were the major subpar in the movie. One Day released in 2011, and grossed $56.7mn.

#3

Emma Stone as Billie Jean King failed to reflect strength

Tanned skin was the only point that made Emma Stone look somewhat similar to famous tennis player Billie Jean King in The Battle of the Sexes. King was more muscular though. Even though the actress managed to somehow match the appearance with makeup, she failed to add the sporty essence to the movie. Stone was too delicate for the role of sinewy King.

#4

Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher in 'Never Go Back'

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, based on Lee Child's novel, did well at the box office, grossing $162 million on a budget of $96 million. However, Tom Cruise crashed to match the standard of Jack Reacher. When the movie was released, fans of the book were outraged at the showcase of Cruise as Reacher, as he was considered too small for the character.

#5

Colin Farrell as Alexander the Great in 'Alexander'

2004 released movie Alexander wasn't given critical acclaim. Colin Farrell accepts the stall in an interview with Reuters, saying, "Alexander hurt..." Even though he was well paid for the role, the reviews and responses were painful for him to accept. The main reason for the flat-fall of the movie was Farrell's character, who cried at most of the scenes, rather than being a fighter.