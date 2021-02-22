Fifteen years ago, Anne Hathaway bagged the role of Andrea "Andy" Sachs on The Devil Wears Prada. The film, narrating the misadventures of a graduate in a highly competitive fashion magazine, still remains loved. However, Hathaway was not the first option for the movie. She was neither the second nor the third choice but was way lower on the list.

Revelation Hathaway dropped the bomb on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

During a virtual appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race last week, Hathaway said she was the ninth choice for the role. She was asked by one of the contestants if she had to ever fight for any character. "I will give you some tea: I was the ninth choice for Devil Wears Prada. But I got it! Hang in there, never give up," Hathaway replied.

Casting call Rachel McAdams was the first option

To note, initially, Fox 2000 Pictures had set its eyes on Rachel McAdams, who starred in the 2004 film The Notebook. However, McAdams rejected the offer multiple times. Back in 2007, McAdams had told Elle, "I'm not going to make movies just to make movies. I have to be passionate about it." Well, her decision certainly became a boon for Hathaway.

Context The movie is based on a novel by same name

The film is based on an eponymous 2003 novel by author Lauren Weisberger, who penned down her experience as an assistant to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Meryl Streep played the role of Miranda Priestly, a role that was loosely based on Wintour. About the film, Wintour once told 60 Minutes, "It was entertainment. It was not a true rendition of what happens within this magazine."

Projects Meanwhile, Hathaway is working with Jared Leto on 'WeCrashed'