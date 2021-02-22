Famed WWE star Gina Carano, who was fired from the sensational franchise of The Mandalorian over her social media comments, has called out the "bullying" techniques of Disney. She appeared on The Ben Shapiro Show, where she spoke about the recent controversial episode. "I'm not the only one that's ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply," she said.

Background Context: Carano's political ideology got her fired

Carano had reportedly been issued warnings by Lucasfilm and Disney about her stance on matters like mask-wearing to slow the spread of coronavirus, voter fraud during November elections in the US, and the Black Lives Matter movement. However, it was her now-deleted post where she likened being a Republican to a Jewish during the Holocaust that set the stage for her ouster.

Claims 'I have been through so much'

Carano chose to unpack her side on The Ben Shapiro Show. "I've been through so much, and I've seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that's been taking place, and I saw it before," she said. The actor claimed she had a story that could "turn things around in the media" but she will keep quiet as it would mean "selling out a friend."

Complaint She didn't find anything controversial in the Instagram post

She also mentioned the Instagram post at the center of the controversy, saying she was "inspired by the gentle spirit of the Jewish people going through that time." "When I posted that it wasn't something that I felt was controversial. It was something that I thought, well, maybe all of us need to ask ourselves how that happened," she said.

Backdrop It was Lucasfilm's statement that informed Carano about the decision