The Cannes Film Festival will take place in its original capacity this year. And, to ensure that happens, the authorities have now postponed the 74-year-old international event by nearly two months from May 11-22 to July 6-17. The news was updated on the official website of the festival, where the organizers have announced the new dates as part of their latest press release.

Release 'Depending on how global health situation developed,' Cannes states condition

"As announced last Autumn, the Festival de Cannes reserved the right to change its dates depending on how the global health situation developed," read the press release, initially issued two days back. This year's Cannes Film Festival will have its registrations open from March 15. Despite everything, attendants will not get to mingle the way they did in previous editions of the annual event.

Priority Healthcare professionals, people over 60 years getting doses right now

This is because the recovery process will be slow even if the vaccine is out now. In Europe, vaccines of over six companies are being ratified for public distribution. However, currently, only healthcare professionals and people over 60 years are getting the jab on priority. Thus, this process will go slow as far as the vaccination of everyone is concerned, hence necessitating increased caution.

Backdrop Palais des Festivals, Cannes festival venue, used for hospital beds

Palais des Festivals, the convention center that doubles up as the festival venue in Cannes, was used by healthcare officials as a vaccination center and a facility to give access to more hospital beds during the pandemic. Last year, the festival was tweaked to a short virtual meet for the industry wings as a special three-day in-person event where four films were screened.

Details Cannes might follow example set by last year's Venice Festival