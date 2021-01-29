-
Yash-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' gets a release dateLast updated on Jan 29, 2021, 07:13 pm
-
KGF fans, we have some good news for you!
The makers have finally revealed the release date of the much-awaited Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. It will hit the screens on July 16, 2021.
The second leg of the blockbuster will also feature Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.
Here are more details on this.
-
-
Details
The movie will have theatrical release on July 16
-
Director Prashanth Neel today took to Twitter to unveil the release date.
He tweeted, "#KGFChapter2 Worldwide Theatrical Release On July 16th, 2021. #KGFChapter2onJuly16 (sic)."
For the unversed, the highly-anticipated movie was earlier supposed to be released in October 2020.
But it was pushed since production remained halted and theaters shuttered for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Twitter Post
Check out the official announcement here
-
#KGFChapter2 Worldwide Theatrical Release On July 16th, 2021.#KGFChapter2onJuly16@TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @prakashraaj @BasrurRavi @bhuvangowda84 @excelmovies @AAFilmsIndia @VaaraahiCC @PrithvirajProd pic.twitter.com/fFIEojSpmQ— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 29, 2021
-
Details
Earlier today, the team had promised to unveil the date
-
Dutt and others took to Twitter this morning promising to unveil the release date.
He had written, "The promise will be kept! #KGFChapter2 release date announcement today at 6.32pm (sic)."
Earlier this month, the team had launched a teaser of the film, which received a great response from fans.
The trailer of the movie is yet to be released.
-
The teaser of the movie took the Internet by storm
-
The film's team had released the teaser of KGF Chapter 2 on Yash's birthday, and it took the Internet by storm.
The promo clip gave a hint of the intense battle of power, position and money, which the franchise is known for.
The teaser was widely appreciated and it even became the fastest Indian movie teaser to cross three million likes on YouTube.
-
Movie
The sequel is five times better: Yash
-
Directed by Neel, KGF Chapter 2 will feature Dutt as the antagonist, while Tandon will be seen playing the role of a politician.
In an earlier interview, Yash had called the second leg five times better than KGF: Chapter 1.
Talking about working with Dutt, he had said, "Sanjay sir sets a great example of what grit and perseverance can get you through (sic)."
-
'KGF'
'KGF: Chapter 1' was a massive hit
-
Released in December 2018, KGF: Chapter 1 had garnered huge appreciation from viewers across the country.
The story of the movie revolves around the life of Rocky (played by Yash), and his journey to gain power and position.
The film was a box office hit and also bagged several awards including the National Film Awards for Best Action and Best Special Effects, among others.