KGF fans, we have some good news for you! The makers have finally revealed the release date of the much-awaited Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. It will hit the screens on July 16, 2021. The second leg of the blockbuster will also feature Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. Here are more details on this.

Details The movie will have theatrical release on July 16

Director Prashanth Neel today took to Twitter to unveil the release date. He tweeted, "#KGFChapter2 Worldwide Theatrical Release On July 16th, 2021. #KGFChapter2onJuly16 (sic)." For the unversed, the highly-anticipated movie was earlier supposed to be released in October 2020. But it was pushed since production remained halted and theaters shuttered for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter Post Check out the official announcement here

Earlier today, the team had promised to unveil the date

Dutt and others took to Twitter this morning promising to unveil the release date. He had written, "The promise will be kept! #KGFChapter2 release date announcement today at 6.32pm (sic)." Earlier this month, the team had launched a teaser of the film, which received a great response from fans. The trailer of the movie is yet to be released.

Teaser The teaser of the movie took the Internet by storm

The film's team had released the teaser of KGF Chapter 2 on Yash's birthday, and it took the Internet by storm. The promo clip gave a hint of the intense battle of power, position and money, which the franchise is known for. The teaser was widely appreciated and it even became the fastest Indian movie teaser to cross three million likes on YouTube.

Movie The sequel is five times better: Yash

Directed by Neel, KGF Chapter 2 will feature Dutt as the antagonist, while Tandon will be seen playing the role of a politician. In an earlier interview, Yash had called the second leg five times better than KGF: Chapter 1. Talking about working with Dutt, he had said, "Sanjay sir sets a great example of what grit and perseverance can get you through (sic)."

