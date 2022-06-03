Entertainment

'3 Idiots': IIM-Bangalore alumnus wins hearts by recreating iconic scenes

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 03, 2022, 10:11 am 2 min read

Steven Rathod from IIM Bangalore recreated stills from '3 Idiots' in a unique way.

Hit Bollywood movie 3 Idiots perfectly summed up college life for most of us. At some point, we have all been Farhans (R Madhavan), Rajus (Sharman Joshi), or Ranchos (Aamir Khan). We have also had our fair share of Chaturs (Omi Vaidya) and Viruses (Boman Irani)! Recently, IIM Bangalore alumnus Steven Rathod recreated stills from the iconic film, and took us right back!

Nostalgia Rathod's pictures transport you back to '3 Idiots'

Rathod blended pictures of the IIM campus where the film 3 Idiots was shot and merged them with photographic stills from the film. And the result? A series of mesmerizing images that instantly transport you back to the films and the memorable scenes. Rathod's photo series almost makes you feel as if the movie characters are still a part of the college.

Scenes From Joy Lobo playing guitar to Rancho bathing outside

The IIM Bangalore alumnus chose memorable scenes from the film that capture the essence of college life. From Farhan checking the notice board for his result to the balcony where Joy Lobo (Ali Fazal) played his guitar, the photographs bring back a sense of warmth and nostalgia. Rathod also clicked a photograph of the location where Rancho was bathing out on the grass.

Reaction Of course, netizens loved Rathod's photo series

Rathod, who posted his images on Instagram in May could reportedly relate to the characters and their lives, which inspired him to create the viral series. Many fans of the film and other netizens praised the series. A user wrote, "Completely flawless!" while some commented, "PGP 2020-22 ka Farhan Qureshi." Another user wrote, "Each picture suits so completely! Nice sequence effectively finished."

Information Film's crew stayed at IIM Bangalore for months during shooting

During the filming of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial, the entire crew reportedly stayed at the IIM Bangalore hostel for a few months. Apparently, Khan wanted to stay at the hostel to get into his character. In an old interview, one of the students mentioned that Khan would often chat with the students to know about their studies and decode how an IIMB-ian student thinks.