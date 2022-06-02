Entertainment

'Aashram': Everything to know ahead of Season 3 premiere

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 02, 2022, 08:00 pm 2 min read

The third season of 'Aashram' will premiere on MX Player on Friday.

The third season of MX Player's Aashram is set to be released on Friday (June 3), and needless to say, it is the talk of the town now. Directed by Prakash Jha, the series has Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Esha Gupta in the lead roles. As we await the third season's arrival, here's all you need to know about the series.

Context Why does this story matter?

The makers have faced several criticisms while shooting the third season.

Members of Bajrang Dal reportedly vandalized the sets and attacked Jha.

In 2020, a petition was filed against Aashram for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

So, the series has been facing controversies for more than two years.

Nevertheless, it has its fans and the third season is now gearing up for release.

Plot What happened in the first two seasons?

Deol plays a self-styled godman Baba Nirala, who runs an illegal empire of drugs and sex scandals. He exploits his female devotees under the pretext of offering "blessings." Nirala is also influential as politicians seek his help during electoral campaigns. Eventually, one of his so-called devotees comes across the true nature of the godman and flees the ashram, thereby leaving Nirala worried.

Anticipation Makers have not revealed the role of Esha Gupta

Talking about the series, Deol told Bollywood Life, "The story by itself is so interesting and intriguing and something with which we can identify with what's happening in society...people can feel it, but no one talks about it." Esha Gupta is joining the show this season but her role has been tightly guarded. "She might just be a ghost," Deol had commented once.

Twitter Post Catch the trailer here

SEASON 3 TRAILER IS HERE: https://t.co/CdZjXb7n2g



Baba Nirala - Swarupi ya Behrupi? Kya khulenge raaz ya hoga Baba ka raaj?



Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3 releases 3rd June.⁰#Aashram3 #Aashram @prakashjha27 @thedeol — MX Player (@MXPlayer) May 13, 2022

Expectation What can we expect in the third season?

In the trailer, we saw the entry of Gupta's Sonia. She appears as a mysterious woman who woos Nirala and has a motive behind joining the ashram. It looks like she could be an ally of a political leader, whose motive is to destroy Nirala. Let's wait for the season's premiere to know if she is on the good or the bad side.