What is so special about Alia Bhatt's diamond wedding ring?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 20, 2022, 07:11 pm 2 min read

Frenzy around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding refuses to die down

Bollywood saw the union of top stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt last week. With close friends and family in attendance, they got married at their Pali Hill apartment. The lovebirds chose complementary Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfits and jewelry, but the bride's humongous wedding ring became the talk of the town. Did you know it was a customized piece designed by Kapoor? Let's know more.

Bhatt-Kapoor tied the knot on Thursday at Vastu, Kapoor's Pali Hill apartment.

Pre-wedding festivities were held on April 13 (Wednesday). A Ganesh puja marked the beginning of the communion, followed by mehndi.

The sangeet and haldi took place on April 14. Shortly after that, the grand wedding kicked off at Vastu.

Saturday saw a reception party and on Sunday, a post-wedding bash was held.

Bhatt's diamond ring was crafted by Van Cleef and Arpels, a French luxury jewelry company. The stunner reportedly took nine months to get made and given its specifications, we are not stunned. Consisting of eight diamonds (keeping in line with Kapoor's lucky number that is eight), the ring was made and also ordered in London. The white diamonds were encrusted in the circular ring.

Kapoor's lucky number, eight, was also used in the kaleeras, mangalsultra (holy thread), and mehndi worn by his ladylove. Apart from these, Bhatt's veil was special as well. As shared by a social media user, her veil had the wedding date sewn on with a white thread. Butterflies were embroidered on her blouse and the kaleeras had butterflies, clouds, and stars on them.

On Tuesday, Bhatt was spotted at a private terminal of Mumbai airport, in her first appearance as Mrs. Kapoor. Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra was also seen with her in the photographs. It wasn't clear where they were headed though. A pastel peach salwar suit, minimal to no make-up and a beautiful Christian Dior Tote bag (priced at Rs. 3 lakh!) completed Bhatt's look.