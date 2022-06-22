Entertainment

'Rocketry': Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya didn't charge anything, reveals Madhavan

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' will hit the big screens on July 1.

Actor R Madhavan is busy with the promotional activities of his debut directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect headed for a July release. During one such event, the Alai Payuthey actor heaped praises on Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) and Tamil superstar Suriya saying that they did not take any remuneration for their cameo appearances in the biographical drama. Dive in to know more.

Why does this story matter?

Rocketry is special for the actor since he has produced, written, and played the lead role in the film, in addition to directing it.

The cameo appearances of the megastars will surely help in promoting the film better.

And, it will also pull a larger crowd to theaters when the film premieres.

So, his acknowledgment of their contribution is a fitting one.

Quote Here's what Madhavan said about Suriya, SRK's appearances

"Be it Suriya or Khan, none of them charged any fee for the film. They didn't even charge anything for the caravans, costumes, and assistants," Madhavan said during the event. "Suriya flew out to shoot in Mumbai with his crew on his own money. He didn't even charge for the flights or the dialog writer who translated his lines in Tamil," he further added.

Information Madhavan thanked Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, too

The film's Tamil version will have Suriya playing himself, while in the Hindi version, SRK will make an appearance as himself. Maddy also thanked actors Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra for tweeting about Rocketry. He said, "Just on my request, Amit ji (Bachchan) and Priyanka Chopra posted a tweet (to promote the film). I'm grateful for their love and respect toward me."

Details All you need to know about 'Rocketry'

The movie is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer. He was falsely accused of being a spy and was arrested in 1994. The film will be released in multiple languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Rocketry will have a theatrical release on July 1. Simran Bagga and Misha Ghoshal play supporting roles.