'Ayyappanum Koshiyum,' 'Cold Case': 5 must-watch thrillers of Prithviraj Sukumaran

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 22, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Five thrillers of Prithviraj Sukumaran that you should watch.

Sometimes you want movies to tickle your funny bone and sometimes you want them to make you feel good. Whatever may be the case, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has given us all kinds of films. So, when you want to watch true thrillers with or without going heavy on gore, resort to these five movies of the actor. Let's dive in.

#1 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' (2020)

Late filmmaker Sachi's masterpiece Ayyappanum Koshiyum had Sukumaran playing an arrogant ex-Army officer. The film revolved around his egoistical clash with a polite and humble police officer-turned-violent man played by Biju Menon. Gowri Nandha played the female lead. Ayyappanum Koshiyum was remade in Telugu (Bheemla Nayak) with Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati as the leads. A Hindi remake is also being made.

#2 'Kuruthi' (2021)

Anish Pallyal wrote the story and screenplay of the Malayalam film Kuruthi, while Manu Warrier directed it. The gripping thriller, set largely in a house, follows the events of one night, revolving around the inevitable communal dynamics in the country. Sukumaran played the lead, supported by an ensemble of brilliant cast members including Shine Tom Chacko, Roshan Mathew, Naslen K Gafoor, and Sagar Surya.

#3 'Jana Gana Mana' (2022)

Roughly based on the 2019 Hyderabad rape case, Jana Gana Mana directed by Dijo Jose Antony had Sukumaran playing a lawyer. Suraj Venjaramoodu played a police officer investigating a rape case. The film gave a bold statement against extra-judicial killings and fake encounters conducted by the police out of political pressure. If you haven't watched it yet, read our review of Jana Gana Mana.

#4 'Lucifer' (2019)

Directed by Sukumaran himself, Lucifer had Mohanlal playing the lead. Sukumaran had an extended cameo role along with Tovino Thomas. The high-action political thriller narrates the story of a man who tries to take over the political journey of his dead father. Manju Warrier and Vivek Oberoi had pivotal roles in it. Lucifer is being remade in Telugu with Chiranjeevi as the protagonist.

#5 'Cold Case' (2021)

Cold Case had Sukumaran playing a police officer investigating a complex murder case. What made the film interesting was an investigative journalist following the same case and unraveling the mystery behind the murder. What happens when both "investigators" crossed paths made up for the rest of the story. Directed by Tanu Balak, the film co-featured Aditi Balan.