Madhuri Dixit's 'Maja Ma' gears up for Prime Video premiere

Madhuri Dixit's 'Maja Ma' will be released next month.

In an exciting development, OTT giant Amazon Prime Video announced its first Indian original movie on Wednesday. Titled Maja Ma, Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit will play the lead role in the upcoming film. Sharing a glitzy new poster from the film, the streamer also announced that the film will be released on the platform on October 6. Read on to know more.

Maja Ma is directed by Anand Tiwari, of Bandish Bandits fame.

Billed to be a "heart-warming family drama," the film will be set against the backdrop of a traditional Indian wedding.

Dixit already swooned cinephiles with her previous OTT outing The Flame Game.

Furthermore, the film holds more importance as it will mark the first Indian Original of the streamer.

Announcing the release date, Amazon Prime Video's Twitter handle said, "The dancing diva is back and how! Blessing your screens to do away with your mid-week blues - now we're feeling Maja Ma." Besides Dixit, the film also features Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat among others in key supporting roles.

Speaking about the film, director Tiwari said, "Pulling at the viewers' heartstrings while also making them laugh at the same time this beautiful story features a highly versatile cast who breathe life into their characters flawlessly and beautifully." "I am delighted to have Maja Ma premiere on Prime Video. It is truly fulfilling to witness Indian content reach worldwide audiences," he added.

Aparna Purohit, the head of India Originals, Prime Video, heaped praises on the movie. She said, "Maja Ma is the first of many Original Movies, that will launch directly on our service." "This movie is also special for us as it showcases a female protagonist and her strength of conviction, beautifully portrayed on screen by the Bollywood icon, Madhuri Dixit," she concluded.