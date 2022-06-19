Entertainment

'Brahmastra' trailer: Ayan Mukerji trolled over temple scene, posts justification

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 19, 2022, 07:42 pm 2 min read

Ayan Mukerji opens up on misconceptions around 'Brahmāstra' trailer.

The trailer for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra, which was released on Wednesday (June 15), had the internet picking sides. While many netizens lauded it for its never-seen-before visuals, some also criticized a particular scene where Ranbir Kapoor is seen wearing shoes inside a temple. Mukerji took to Instagram on Sunday to post a clarification, while also announcing the trailer has now been released in 4K.

Why does this story matter?

is touted to be one of the biggest Bollywood projects and features the first MCU-like universe called the Astraverse. Shortly after the trailer was released, netizens were quick to spot the controversial scene and soon "Boycott Brahmāstra" started trending on Twitter.

The scene received a lot of backlash, but now, the filmmaker posted a long clarification busting the misconceptions related to the same.

Clarification Kapoor enters Durga Puja Pandal, not temple: Mukerji

Mukerji clarified on Sunday Kapoor enters a Durga Puja Pandal and not a temple in the scene. "My own family has been organizing a similar kind of Durga Puja Celebration for...75 years! One, which I have been a part of since my childhood... We only take off our shoes, right on the stage where the Goddess is, and not when you enter the Pandal."

Post 'Brahmastra' celebrates Indian culture, traditions, history

Mukerji continued, "It is personally important for me to reach out to anyone who may have been upset with this image... because above all, Brahmāstra is created as a movie experience which pays respect to, and celebrates - Indian culture, traditions, and history (sic)." He also wrote, "It is very important to me that this feeling, reaches every Indian who is watching Brahmāstra!"

The upcoming film is the first part of a trilogy. Brahmāstra stars actors Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in prominent roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also said to have a cameo in it. The magnum opus is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 9. As per Mukerji's announcement, a 4K version of the epic trailer is now available.