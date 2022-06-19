Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra wraps 'Citadel' shoot; drops hint on character's name

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 19, 2022, 05:33 pm 2 min read

Actor Priyanka Chopra has 'finally' finished filming 'Citadel'.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has finished shooting for Citadel. On Sunday, the actor shared a video on Instagram announcing that she has "finally" wrapped up shooting the OTT series helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame). In addition to this, the video also gave us a glimpse at a nameplate on a vanity van. Could this be her character's name in Citadel?

Context Why does this story matter?

Chopra was filming the last leg of Citadel in Atlanta.

It is reportedly a multi-series franchise that will have local versions made in Italy, Mexico, and India as well.

Chopra and Richard Madden star in the US version of the series, which also features actor Roland Moller (Skyscraper).

Citadel is touted to be a spy series with a "compelling emotional center."

Post Is her character named Nadia?

Chopra's video contained glimpses of fun moments with the cast and crew. She captioned it, "And it's finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time. #Citadel (sic)." The video also showed a nameplate on her vanity van's door that had "Nadia" written on it, which could be her character's name.

Twitter Post Watch the video here

“And it’s finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time.”— via @priyankachopra instagram #CITADEL pic.twitter.com/xdVMC617Ps — PRIYANKA DAILY (@PriyankaDailyFC) June 18, 2022

Information The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video

The actor is well known for her role as FBI agent Alexandra Parrish, the protagonist of the American thriller-drama series Quantico on ABC. Now, we will soon get to see her in another thrilling science fiction drama series that is created by Patrick Moran alongside the Russo brothers. Citadel will land on Amazon Prime Video, but its release date is yet to be announced.

Projects Chopra has many exciting projects in the pipeline

Apart from Citadel, Chopra has a busy schedule up ahead that is lined up with many exciting releases. She will star in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me, and Farhan Khan's directorial Jee Le Zaraa along with actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She will also appear in the film adaptation of the novel The Secret Daughter along with Sienna Miller.