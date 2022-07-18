Entertainment

Why is 'Love Storiya' from 'Kesariya' trending on Twitter?

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 18, 2022, 04:13 pm 3 min read

The makers of 'Brahmastra' dropped 'Kesariya' on Sunday.

Twitter users are having yet another field day and this time, the reason is lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. On Sunday (July 17), the makers of Brahmastra released the "year's love anthem" Kesariya, composed by Pritam and penned by his frequent collaborator Bhattacharya. While public opinion gravitated largely in favor of the song, one specific line that mentioned the words "love storiya" raised eyebrows. Here's how.

Reason This is the line that irked music afficionados

A few hours after the Arijit Singh melody dropped, reactions began pouring in. Netizens opined that in a song that explored passionate romance, "love storiya" sounded forced and stood out for the wrong reasons. Notably, this is how the lyrics go: "Rabba ne tujhko bannane mein, kardi hai husn ki khaali tijoriyan, kajal ki syaahi se likhi hai tune jaane, kitno ki love storiya."

Reactions Lyrics have now sparked multiple memes

Twitter seemed to collectively agree that Amitabh Bhattacharya could have done better and the line sparked a meme-fest. While one user commented, "I want to unhear that love storiyaa rhyme," another one had a cheeky comment to offer, "Love storiyaa is to Kesariya what elaichi is to biryani." Another tweep echoed their thoughts, "Kesariya is beautiful in every way but what is love storiyaa??"

Twitter Post Take a look at one such meme

should've hired him for rhyming something better than love storiyaa with kesariya#Kesariya pic.twitter.com/yczNLWzteN — tushR🍕 (@heyytusharr) July 17, 2022

Twitter Post Here's another one

Maggi with ketchup and kesariya with love storiyaa has the same energy. — Living Food (@LivingFoodCo) July 18, 2022

Support Not all was lost, though

While Bhattacharya might be at the receiving end of trolling, he has also found some support. A section of netizens has praised his stellar credentials, underlining that he doesn't deserve to be thrashed this way. One user wrote, "I would be willing to take these jokes if he received even half as many tweets for his body of work in the last 14 years."

Career Meanwhile, read about other famous songs penned by Bhattacharya

Bhattacharya is one of the most sought-after Bollywood lyricists. He is known for writing numerous smashing chartbusters, such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track, Chhanna Mereya, Bulleya, Gerua, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, and Sapna Jahan, among several others. Recently, he also wrote lyrics for Kahani and Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Plagiarism? Pritam is facing plagiarism charges for 'Kesariya' too

The backlash about "love storiya" is not the sole newsworthy aspect. Some music nerds were also quick to notice how Kesariya's opening lines sounded similar to Laree Choote, a song by Pakistani band Call. Other users pointed out that a portion also seemed inspired by Wadali Brothers' track Charkha. Notably, Pritam's otherwise illustrious career has repeatedly been marred by allegations of plagiarism.

Information Everything to know about 'Brahmastra'

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will mark the first cinematic association of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it will be hitting theaters on September 9 after numerous delays. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, and is the first part of a planned trilogy. With this film, Mukerji aspires to weave India's first cinematic universe: The Astraverse.

