Entertainment

Confirmed! BLACKPINK's Jennie making acting debut in HBO's 'The Idol'

Confirmed! BLACKPINK's Jennie making acting debut in HBO's 'The Idol'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 18, 2022, 02:30 pm 2 min read

BLACKPINK's Jennie makes her acting debut in 'The Idol.' (Photo credit: Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

Jennie from the K-pop band BLACKPINK is all set for her Hollywood debut with The Idol on HBO. A trailer that was released by the television channel showed Jennie alongside The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, and Tunde Adebimpe. The Idol is produced by Sam Levinson (Euphoria) and tells the story of a rising Hollywood star who gets entangled in a scandalous relationship.

Context Why does this story matter?

Fans of the K-pop band BLACKPINK, also known as Blinks, have been waiting for the band to make a comeback ever since they released their last album in 2020.

The members have been busy with solo albums and other projects.

Before Jennie, Jisoo was the first one from the group to make her acting debut in the show Snowdrop which was a huge success.

Casting BLACKPINK's agency did not confirm Jennie's casting

The teaser was released by HBO during singer The Weeknd's After Hours tour. At first glance, The Idol bears certain similarities to Euphoria thanks to the chaos that is showcased, the enormous mansions, and also the assortment of dance numbers that can be seen. However, BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment did not confirm Jennie's casting irrespective of her being spotted by the Blinks.

Twitter Post Watch the teaser here

From the sick and twisted minds of Sam Levinson and @TheWeeknd, starring Lily-Rose Depp, #THEIDOL is coming soon to @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/TnEAUjHjzt — HBO (@HBO) July 17, 2022

Plot 'The Idol' teaser gave glimpse into dark, twisted world

The Idol is created by The Weeknd along with Levinson who is the producer. The upcoming series will chronicle the dark life of a pop singer who is essayed by Depp. She falls for a cult leader (The Weeknd) but their romance soon shakes up her life. We also got a glimpse at the dark and twisted world of The Idol.

Reactions Here's how the internet reacted to Jennie's appearance

Shortly after the teaser was aired, Blinks were quick to spot Jennie in the clip and flooded social media with stills and comments about the teaser. A fan wrote, "Jennie in The Idol, I'm gonna cry.. Still it seems like a dream," whereas another netizen shared a GIF and wrote, "Me creating a Jennie cult for her 5 seconds cameo. JENNIE IN THE IDOL."