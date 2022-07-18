Entertainment

Court issues notice against Vikram, Mani Ratnam for 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Court issues notice against Vikram, Mani Ratnam for 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 18, 2022, 02:09 pm 2 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan I' will hit the big screens on September 30.

A case has been filed against director Mani Ratnam and actor "Chiyaan" Vikram in relation to their upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan. The case was filed suggesting that the film might misrepresent the history of the Chola kingdom. It has been alleged that the Cholas didn't have Naamam or Tilak (vertical mark on the forehead), while Vikram is seen with it in the posters released.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most-awaited projects of Kollywood.

Based on the Tamil novel of the same name, several attempts were made in the past to make a film out of the novel. However, it never worked out.

And since the magnum opus is shaping up pretty well, this legal notice against the film comes as an unexpected turn of events.

Information Petitioner wants to watch the film before its theatrical release

The legal notice was sent after a lawyer filed a case. In their petition, the lawyer has demanded a special screening before its theatrical premiere to analyze whether there are any misrepresentations of the historical facts. It is to be noted that Ratnam has said in an interview that he has made a few changes to the story while adapting it from the novel.

Poll Which character's look did you like the most in ‘Ponniyin Selvan’?

Details What is 'Ponniyin Selvan I' all about?

Ponniyin Selvan (translates to "son of Ponni river") revolves around the Chola king Raja Raja Chola. The Tamil novel, written by late writer Kalki, also narrates the lives of other Chola kings. Though most of the characters are based on real-life personalities, there are a few fictional characters in the novel. The story is also a fictional one based on real-life incidents.

Actors Meet the cast of the magnum opus

The first installment of Ponniyin Selvan will hit the theaters on September 30. It has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, "Jayam" Ravi and Vikram playing the lead roles. An ensemble of talented actors including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Lal, and Jayaram to name a few, will be seen playing pivotal roles. AR Rahman has composed music for the project.