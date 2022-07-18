Entertainment

Sofia Hayat-Armaan Kohli assault case to reopen: Everything to know

Jul 18, 2022

Mumbai Police has decided to reopen the Sofia Hayat-Armaan Kohli assault case.

Actor Armaan Kohli is no stranger to controversies. From fighting aggressively with his arch-rival Kushal Tandon to ridiculing Kamya Punjabi for being a divorcee, his Bigg Boss stint was prickled with problems, too. In the same season, actor Sofia Hayat had accused him of physically assaulting her. The Mumbai Police has now decided to open the case again. Here's everything you need to know.

Case The case came to light in 2013

In December 2013, Hayat had accused Kohli of hitting her with a stick during a BB task, following which, Kohli was arrested by the Lonavala Police. Now, nine years later, the Maharashtra Police will reopen the case. Hayat, who stays in London, might travel to India for the same. To recall, Hayat had also accused Kohli of paying her lawyers to "shut the case."

Charges Kohli was booked under numerous serious charges, released on bail

Following Hayat's FIR at the Santacruz Police Station, Kohli was arrested but eventually released on bail. He was booked under multiple charges, including Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 354 (sexual harassment), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509, which refers to, "word, gesture, or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman."

Aftermath Hayat had also attacked the makers of 'Bigg Boss'

As a mark of her fury, Hayat had decided to boycott Bigg Boss 7 finale. She also alleged that host Salman Khan, who is known to be Kohli's close friend, had helped Kohli in getting the bail. Hayat had said, "Bigg Boss did not protect me according to my contract so I'm going to break the contract too and not come to the finale."

Careers What are Hayat and Kohli known for?

Hayat is a British-Indian actor and has acted in films like Aksar 2 and Diary of a Butterfly. She has also partaken in reality shows like Comedy Nights Bachao and Welcome—Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki. Kohli, on the other hand, is the son of veteran director-producer Rajkumar Kohli. He has been a part of films such as Virodhi, Qahar, and Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani.

Controversies Take a look at Kohli's previous controversies

This isn't the first time Kohli has found himself in the news for the wrong reasons. In August 2021, Narcotics Control Bureau arrested the 50-year-old in a drugs case after raiding his Juhu residence. Allegedly, his name came up during a drug peddler's interrogation. Back in 2018, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting fashion designer Nadia Aheli in a matter of financial conflict.

Information Abuse helpline numbers

If you or anyone you know is suffering from emotional, domestic, psychological, or sexual abuse, you can seek help at these numbers: 100 (Police), 1091 (Women's helpline number), 011-26942369, 26944754 (National Commission for Women), 1098 (Student/child helpline), or 181 (Women Helpline Domestic Abuse).