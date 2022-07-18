Entertainment

Who is Aditya Patil, winner of 'Dance Deewane Juniors'?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 18, 2022, 12:32 pm 2 min read

The finale episode of 'Dance Deewane Juniors' was aired on Sunday.

Aditya Patil, hailing from Gujarat, emerged as the winner of Colors TV's Dance Deewane Juniors on Sunday night. The eight-year-old bagged the season's trophy and took home a cash prize of Rs. 20 lakh for winning the title. Along with Patil, the other finalists on the show were Prateek Kumar Naik and Geet Kaur Bagga. Here is all you need to about him.

Achievement Patil won the hearts of judges during the show

Judges Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji handed over the trophy and the prize amount to Patil. The finale also had Bollywood star Aamir Khan as the special guest who promoted his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Even during the show's initial episodes, Patil's performances were lauded by the judges. He was trained by his choreographer Pratik Utekar during his participation.

Dream Patil vowed to 'buy big house' with prize money

Patil told in an interview with ETimes that it was his grandfather's wish to see him win the title. "I dedicate this trophy to him. He is very happy." About his plans with the prize money, Patil said that he would purchase a house. "I will give the winning amount to my grandfather and we will buy a big house," he said.

Gratitude 'Can't express how much this means to my family'

"Thank you, everyone, for your immense love and support, can't express how much this means to me and my family," Patil stated on Instagram, sharing some of his photos from the event. "Special thanks to Utekar sir for making me win this, it was not possible without his guidance and mentorship, my dance has only enhanced because of him and his team," he wrote.

Memories Patel recalled his journey during the show

"The journey of Dance Deewane Juniors has been very memorable for me and has taught me a lot of new things," he further added in his Instagram note. "I want to thank my family, friends, Neetu ma'am, Nora ma'am, Marzi sir, and my captain Pratik Utekar for guiding me," read his note. "Dream Completed," he further added in his note.