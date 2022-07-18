Entertainment

'Thor 4' to 'Shabaash Mithu': Examining weekend box office collections

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 18, 2022, 11:37 am 2 min read

Box office collections of the latest film releases.

The past few weeks have brought in some exciting new releases. Many of them were able to gain traction while some are slowly fizzling out. Interestingly, fairly old releases like Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion have continued to hold their ground irrespective of the new releases coming in. Let's take a look at how the newer films have fared.

#1 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Thor: Love and Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale has completed another successful weekend at the Indian box office. The film directed by Taika Waititi officially entered the Rs. 100cr club in India. Over the weekend, the film picked up the pace and has reportedly collected a sum of Rs. 115cr. Interestingly, the film has done better than other Hindi films.

#2 'Shabaash Mithu'

Taapsee Pannu's film Shabaash Mithu helmed by Srijit Mukherji saw a drop in its box office collections on Day 3. The film's collection on Day 1 was not as impressive as it only managed to collect around Rs. 0.40cr. On Day 2, the film earned between Rs. 0.60cr to Rs. 0.65cr. Day 3 barely raked in Rs. 0.60cr, bringing its tally to Rs. 1.65cr.

#3 'HIT: The First Case'

Actors Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao's film HIT: The First Case was released last Friday and didn't see a good response on Day 1. The film reportedly collected Rs. 1.35cr on Day 1 and on Day 2 it earned Rs. 3.36cr. On Day 3 (Sunday), the film was able to earn Rs. 2.30cr, pushing its total up to Rs. 5.58cr.

#4 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

Actor R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect witnessed a slow start on Day 1 and even got many mixed reviews. The film was released on July 1 and has certainly picked up the pace since its release. Within 16 days at the box office, the film managed to earn Rs. 32.75cr. On Day 1, the collections were around Rs. 4cr.

#5 'JugJugg Jeeyo'

After a lot of fanfare and promotions, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's Jugjugg Jeeyo was finally launched in theatres on June 24. On Day 24 of the film's box office run, it was able to earn Rs. 0.85cr according to Box Office Business. During its first week, it grossed Rs. 53.66cr. In the second and third weeks, it earned Rs. 20.05cr and Rs. 7.26cr.