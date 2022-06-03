Technology

You can now make Instagram Reels for 90 seconds

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 03, 2022, 06:13 pm 2 min read

Instagram Reels get new sound effects ranging from air horns to crickets (Photo credit: Meta)

Instagram has taken a step forward in its chase of TikTok. The Meta-owned social media platform has rolled out several new features for its Reels. Most notably, the company has increased the length of the videos to 90 seconds from 60 seconds. There are more creative tools, audio tools, and templates to make Reels engaging. Facebook Reels have also received new features.

Context Why does this story matter?

As TikTok's influence and money-making potential continues to rise, Meta cannot just sit back and do nothing.

The updates to Reels are bound to expand the variety. However, what Meta lacks when it comes to Reels is quality.

Compared to TikTok, there is a severe lack of creativity in Reels. It needs to be seen how Meta tackles this issue.

New features Poll, Quiz, and Emoji sliders are now available in Reels

As the popularity of short videos rises among creators, Instagram has increased the length of its Reels to 90 seconds. This is still shorter than TikTok's updated 10-minute video length. Interactive stickers that we see on Instagram Stories, such as Poll, Quiz, and Emoji sliders have now been added to Reels. According to the company, they offer "more opportunities to engage with" the community.

Audio/video tools Instagram has added templates and audio import feature to Reels

Instagram has also introduced templates to Reels that enable users to create new Reels using another one as an example. The audio and clip sequences from the original Reel will be pre-loaded. Another interesting feature is the ability to import your own audio. Users can add commentary or background sound from any video of at least five seconds stored in the camera roll.

Facebook Facebook Reels get Sound Sync and voiceover

The updates are not limited to Instagram Reels. Reels on Facebook has also received some interesting features to aid in Meta's quest to take on TikTok. The most notable among them is the Sound Sync, which automatically syncs users' video clips to a track. Other features are the ability to add voiceovers and desktop-based video clipping tools for professional creators.