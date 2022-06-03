Technology

Next OnePlus budget smartphone could be tweaked OPPO A57 (2022)

Next OnePlus budget smartphone could be tweaked OPPO A57 (2022)

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 03, 2022, 05:12 pm 2 min read

The new OnePlus phone will be an entry-level offering. Representative image. (Photo credit: OPPO)

OnePlus may re-brand the OPPO A57 (2022) and introduce the device as its latest budget smartphone in select markets, as per tipster Mukul Sharma. The device could be launched under the company's Nord series. According to the information shared by Sharma, the OnePlus handset may have slightly different hardware than the OPPO A57 (2022). It is expected to cost under Rs. 15,000.

Context Why does this story matter?

OnePlus and OPPO have been sharing resources for several years now. However, what is rather interesting is OnePlus's entry into the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment in India which is extremely competitive and always bustling with new launches.

It remains to be seen if OnePlus can make enough tweaks to the existing OPPO A57 (2022) to take on established rivals such as Xiaomi and Realme.

Tweaks What will be the noticeable changes?

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone's branding will be changed from OPPO to OnePlus and its model number will be updated. Other cosmetic tweaks will include battery skin, Type-C cable color, charging brick's branding, and more. The software will be changed from ColorOS to OxygenOS 12.1. The rear camera setup will get an improved 50MP primary shooter, replacing the 13MP main lens on the OPPO model.

Design and display The smartphone will sport an LCD display

The new OnePlus phone is likely to bear a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will sport a dual camera setup with an LED flash. The handset could feature a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to arrive in at least two shades.

Information It will have a 50MP primary camera

The new OnePlus phone will be equipped with dual rear cameras, comprising a 50MP main lens and a 2MP secondary sensor. For selfies, it could sport an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G35 SoC may power the device

The new OnePlus phone could get a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of RAM. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 custom skin. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options on the handset should include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What will be the cost of the smartphone?

The price and availability of the upcoming OnePlus phone will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it may cost under Rs. 15,000. (Source: Mukul Sharma)