OPPO Reno7 Pro will feature Dimensity 1200 Max chipset

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 01, 2022, 06:14 pm 2 min read

OPPO Reno7 Pro sports a 90Hz AMOLED display (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO is all set to launch its Reno7 series in India. In the latest development, the company has confirmed the specifications of the Reno7 Pro via a press release. The handset will feature MediaTek's enhanced Dimensity 1200 chip, dubbed as the Dimensity 1200 Max. The company had previously announced that the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro will make their debut in India on February 4.

The Reno7 series was first launched in China last year. In India, the series is expected to include two models. The high-end Reno7 Pro will come with a powerful processor and features such as 'AI deblur' technology, an X-axis linear motor, 65W SuperVOOC fast-charging, and Ultra Touch Response.

The Reno7 Pro is expected to strengthen OPPO's foothold in the upper mid-range segment.

Display The handset has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

The OPPO Reno7 Pro sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Dimensions-wise, the phone is 7.5mm thick and weighs 180 grams. It will be offered in Blue, Black, and Gold color options.

Information It flaunts a 50MP main camera

The OPPO Reno7 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. Up front, it sports a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support

The OPPO Reno7 Pro is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. At the heart, it boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Reno7 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Reno7 Pro will be announced at the time of its launch on February 4. However, it is tipped to cost Rs. 40,000 for the 12GB/256GB model.