Lenovo Legion Y90's full specifications leaked ahead of launch

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 25, 2022, 12:05 pm 2 min read

Lenovo Legion Y90 will feature 22GB of total RAM (Photo credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo is gearing up to launch its latest gaming smartphone, the Legion Y90. In the latest development, tipster Panda is Bald has revealed the full specifications of the phone. The Legion Y90 is expected to make its debut next month. As per the leak, it will feature an E4 AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and 640GB of internal storage.

The Legion Y90 has been the subject of various leaks and rumors in the last few weeks. The present leak, however, reveals that Lenovo's next gaming handset is set to be one of the most powerful Android phones yet.

With 640GB of built-in storage and an unprecedented 22GB of RAM, the Legion Y90 is expected to create waves in the market.

Dimensions-wide, the Lenovo Legion Y90 will measure 10.5mm thick and will weigh 268 grams (Photo credit: Lenovo)

The Lenovo Legion Y90 will feature a rectangular screen with symmetrical bezels. The top bezel will house a selfie camera. On the rear, it will have a full-width module with a dual camera unit, air vents, a Y-shaped RGB light, and the 'Legion' logo. The handset will bear a 6.92-inch E4 AMOLED screen with a 720Hz touch sampling rate and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Lenovo Legion Y90 will be equipped with a dual rear camera module comprising a 64MP main sensor by OmniVision and a 16MP ultra-wide shooter. On the front, it will sport a 44MP selfie snapper.

Photo credit: Qualcomm

The Lenovo Legion Y90 will draw juice from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, paired with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 640GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12 and will pack a 5,600mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. It will also feature dual X-axis motors for haptics, cooling fans, and two Type-C ports.

The official pricing and availability details of the Lenovo Legion Y90 will be announced at the time of its launch next month. However, the handset is expected to cost around Rs. 55,000.