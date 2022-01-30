Technology

OPPO Reno7 series's prices tipped; India-specific Reno7's renders leaked

Written by Surbhi Shah Jan 30, 2022, 08:21 pm 3 min read

OPPO Reno7 and Reno7 Pro to be launched in India soon (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO is gearing up to launch its latest Reno7 series of smartphones in India on February 4. In the latest development, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has tipped that the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro will cost Rs. 29,990 and Rs. 39,990, respectively, in the country. Ambhore has also leaked the renders and key specifications of the vanilla Reno7's Indian and global variant.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OPPO Reno7 Pro model is said to arrive with the same specifications as its Chinese counterpart. However, the vanilla Reno7 was earlier rumored to be a rebranded Reno7 SE.

The latest leaks not only reveal the handsets' pricing details in our country but also claim that the Indian and global Reno7 will be different from the Chinese model.

Design and display The Reno7 Pro features a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen

The OPPO Reno7 Pro flaunts a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, HDR10+ support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 920-nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, the device is 7.5mm thick and weighs 180gm. It is offered in three color options.

Information It has a 50MP main camera

The OPPO Reno7 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) shooter for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood It is backed by a Dimensity 1200 Max 5G chipset

The OPPO Reno7 Pro is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max 5G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

OPPO Reno7 India-specific OPPO Reno7 will have a Dimensity 900 SoC

The India-specific OPPO Reno7 would have a punch-hole cut-out with a 32MP selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will offer a triple camera setup, including a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. The handset is said to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information OPPO Reno7 and Reno7 Pro: Pricing and availability

As per the latest leak, the OPPO Reno7 will be priced at Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB/256GB version, while the Reno7 Pro will cost Rs. 39,990 for the 12GB/256GB model India. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the launch.