Lenovo Legion Y90 will sport a 144Hz AMOLED display

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 22, 2022, 01:09 am 2 min read

Lenovo Legion Y90 will have a 720Hz touch sampling rate (Photo credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo is expected to launch its new gaming handset, the Legion Y90, in China next month. In the latest development, tipster Panda is Bald has leaked some of the key specifications of the smartphone. As per the leak, it will feature a 144Hz display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and a 5,500mAh battery. Recently, the company had revealed the design of the phone.

The Legion Y90 has been in the news since the beginning of the year. The gaming smartphone from Lenovo will come with a unique design, offering better ergonomics for mobile gamers.

The smartphone will boast improved cooling, top-tier hardware, and several software customizations to attract mobile gaming enthusiasts. It will be pitted against the likes of Nubia RedMagic 7.

Display The handset will bear an E4 AMOLED screen

The Lenovo Legion Y90 will sport a conventional rectangular screen with a slim top bezel housing the selfie snapper. A dual camera unit, air vents, and a Y-shaped RGB light will be stacked together in a full-width module on the rear side. The device will sport a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate.

Information A 20MP front camera is expected

The Lenovo Legion Y90 will feature a dual rear camera arrangement that is likely to house a 64MP main sensor and a 16MP secondary snapper. Up front, it may sport a 20MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals It will house a 5,500mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support

The Lenovo Legion Y90 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The handset will boot Android 12 and pack a 5,500mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. It will also have a dual X-axis linear motor for haptics, stereo speakers, and two Type-C ports.

Information Lenovo Legion Y90: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Lenovo Legion Y90 will be announced at the time of its launch. The handset is expected to debut during the Chinese New Year holiday season in February and may cost around Rs. 55,000.