Nubia RedMagic 7's specifications leaked via TENAA listing

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 06, 2022, 11:14 am 2 min read

Nubia RedMagic 7 will have 165W fast-charging support

Nubia is gearing up to launch its high-end RedMagic 7 model in China soon. In the latest development, a listing of the phone on the TENAA website has revealed its key specifications. The handset will feature a Full-HD+ display, a 64MP triple rear camera unit, a flagship octa-core chipset, and a dual-cell 4,380mAh battery with 165W fast-charging support.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Nubia RedMagic 7 has been making its appearance on various certification sites including the 3C and Bluetooth SIG. However, the listing on the TENAA platform reveals more about the flagship handset than any of the past leaks. Its big screen, fast processor, and industry-leading 165W fast-charging technology are expected to make the handset an instant favorite among gamers.

Display The handset will have a 6.8-inch screen

The RedMagic 7 is rumored to sport a punch-hole design or a conventional look with slim top and bottom bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will have a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 395ppi pixel density. It is speculated to be offered in Black, Green, Red, and Blue color options.

Information It will sport a 64MP main camera

The RedMagic 7 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary shooter and two other unspecified sensors. On the front, it will sport an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals It will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship mobile processor

The RedMagic 7 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12 and pack a dual-cell 4,380mAh battery with 165W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Information Nubia RedMagic 7: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Nubia RedMagic 7 will be announced at the time of its launch in the coming weeks. However, based on the rumored specifications and features, it will likely start at around Rs. 50,000.