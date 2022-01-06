Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to sport new 'Super Clear Lens'

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to sport new 'Super Clear Lens'

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 06, 2022, 12:57 am 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's specs sheet leaked (Photo credit: @evleaks)

Samsung is expected to launch its latest flagship Galaxy S22 series of smartphones in February. In the latest development, Galaxy S22 Ultra's specifications sheet has been leaked by YouTuber Zaryab Khan, revealing a 'Super Clear Lens' on top of the main 108MP snapper. Other specifications include a Dynamic AMOLED display, an Exynos 2200 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will arrive as the company's next flagship smartphone and rival other premium models like iPhone 13 Pro Max and Google Pixel 6 Pro. It is said to come with the same 108MP main camera found on the Galaxy S21 Ultra model but an improved 'AI picture quality enhancement mode,' 'macro mode' feature, and a new 'Super Clear Lens' covering.

Design and display The phone will have a 120Hz QHD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a punch-hole design with curved edges, a dedicated slot for S Pen, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 1,750-nits of peak brightness. It will be offered in Burgundy, Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colors.

Cameras It will boast two 10MP telephoto lenses

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor with Super Clear Lens, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper with 3x zoom support, and a 10MP (f/4.9) telephoto sensor with 10x zoom support. For selfies, it will have a 40MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals It will boot One UI 4.0 based on Android 12

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be powered by an Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 12-based One UI 4.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. The device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G connectivity.

Information Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be announced at the time of the launch, which may take place next month. However, considering the specifications, the handset may cost around Rs. 90,000 in India.