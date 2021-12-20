Technology Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's main camera will support macro photography

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's main camera will support macro photography

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Published on Dec 20, 2021, 04:46 pm

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a new 'AI picture quality enhancement mode'

Samsung is gearing up to introduce its flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra model in February next year. In the latest development, tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the flagship phone will come with a new 'AI picture quality enhancement mode' that will provide better 108MP images. Separately, ITHome has claimed that the main sensor will get a macro mode-like feature for taking detailed close-up photographs.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Samsung's 108MP smartphone camera is no stranger to users. However, the company has not been able to utilize its potential in previous models. With the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is rumored to debut as Note 22 Ultra, the company aims to unleash the full potential of the sensor by employing advanced computational photography to offer more detailed images.

Display The phone will boast HDR10+ support

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will sport a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, ultra-slim bezels, and in-screen fingerprint sensor. It will have a quad camera module on the rear. The handset is tipped to flaunt a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It will have an S Pen as well.

Camera The periscope camera will provide 10x optical zoom

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a quad rear camera module comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 10MP periscope unit with 10x optical zoom. The primary sensor will have an AI-powered enhancement mode that will churn out better quality pictures. On the front, it could sport a 32MP snapper.

Internals It will draw juice from Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will boot Android 12 OS topped with One UI 4.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?

The official pricing information of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be announced at the time of launch next year. However, looking at the specifications, we expect it to cost around Rs. 90,000 in India.