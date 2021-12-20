Technology OPPO Find X4 series may debut in February or March

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 20, 2021, 04:13 pm

OPPO Find X4 series may include a Find X4 Ultra/Pro+ model

OPPO is gearing up to launch its new Find X4 and Find X4 Pro smartphones. Now, tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the devices will arrive in February or March 2022 and could include a new Find X4 Ultra or Pro+ model. The leak also states that the Find X4 and X4 Pro will be fueled by MediaTek and Qualcomm's latest flagship processors.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The OPPO Find X4 is said to be one of the first flagship smartphones to boast the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, whereas the Find X4 Pro will feature Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. They will arrive as a successor to the Find X3 line-up and rival the Samsung Galaxy S22, OnePlus 10, Google Pixel 6 Pro, and iPhone 13 series.

Design and display The phones will flaunt a 2K LTPO AMOLED display

The OPPO Find X4 and X4 Pro are likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handsets will bear a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The duo might also offer an IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance.

Cameras They will boast a 50MP main camera

The OPPO Find X4 will be equipped with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto snapper. The Find X4 Pro will have a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 3MP microscope lens. It is unclear if the vanilla model will also sport the micro snapper or not. For selfies, they may have a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals They will boot ColorOS 12 based on Android 12

The OPPO Find X4 and X4 Pro are said to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, respectively, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They may pack a 5,000mAh and 4,500mAh battery, respectively, with 80W fast-charging support and boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12. The devices will also offer wireless charging support.

Information OPPO Find X4 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Find X4 series will be announced at the time of the launch. However, the vanilla Find X4 is said to start at CNY 4,499 (around Rs. 53,600).